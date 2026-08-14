IRGC Navy commander stresses closure of Hormuz Strait

Rear Admiral Ali Ozmayi, stated that the Strait of Hormuz is closed, adding that the actual reality should be observed on the ground rather than through announcements and statements by U.S. officials.

The IRGC Navy Commander reiterated that the strategic waterway remains closed, asserting full and decisive control over all maritime movements.

He added that no movement in the strait escapes the vigilance of IRGC naval forces.

Rear Admiral Ozmayi emphasized that the true situation must be judged by operational realities on the ground, not by statements issued by American officials.

MNA