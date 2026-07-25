EU’s HR concerns on Iranians ‘purest form of hypocrisy’

In a post on X, Baghaei wrote that Kaja Kallas speaks of the European Union’s “human rights concerns” regarding Iran but “How can a professed commitment to human rights be so easily reconciled with providing logistical and technical support for lethal aggressions against the Iranian people — aggressions that deliberately target civilians and critical national infrastructure?”

“All while refusing to condemn even the most blatant war crimes, and offering not a single word of sympathy for Iranian children slaughtered by American-Israeli bombs and missiles enabled by the EU’s own “logistical and technical support,” Baghaei added.

“This is not merely a loss of credibility. It is the banality of evil — and the purest form of hypocrisy,” he concluded.

On Friday, the EU foreign policy chief declared new sanctions against several Iranian judges over alleged human rights abuses.

MNA