  1. Politics
Jul 25, 2026, 12:00 PM

FM Spox.:

EU’s HR concerns on Iranians ‘purest form of hypocrisy’

EU’s HR concerns on Iranians ‘purest form of hypocrisy’

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – The spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry has described the Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas’ human rights concerns regarding Iranians as the purest form of hypocrisy.

In a post on X, Baghaei wrote that Kaja Kallas speaks of the European Union’s “human rights concerns” regarding Iran but “How can a professed commitment to human rights be so easily reconciled with providing logistical and technical support for lethal aggressions against the Iranian people — aggressions that deliberately target civilians and critical national infrastructure?”

“All while refusing to condemn even the most blatant war crimes, and offering not a single word of sympathy for Iranian children slaughtered by American-Israeli bombs and missiles enabled by the EU’s own “logistical and technical support,” Baghaei added. 

“This is not merely a loss of credibility. It is the banality of evil — and the purest form of hypocrisy,” he concluded.

On Friday, the EU foreign policy chief declared new sanctions against several Iranian judges over alleged human rights abuses.

MNA 

News ID 246513

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