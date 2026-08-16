Iran parliament to hold session on Strait of Hormuz

Iran's parliament will hold a virtual session on Sunday to review a bill on confronting international crimes and a plan to counter foreign infiltration, while the National Security Commission will examine details of the Strait of Hormuz smart management plan.

The plenary session will be held online, according to parliamentary officials cited by state broadcaster IRIB. The proposed legislation covers international crimes and countering foreign penetration.

Members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission will also review the Hormuz smart management plan.

The Strait of Hormuz remains closed to shipping under Iranian control, with Iran saying it will stay shut until U.S. military interference ends.

MNA