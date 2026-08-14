Pezeshkian congratulates Pakistan on independence day

In the message sent on Friday, Pezeshkian highlighted the milestone as an opportunity to celebrate Pakistan’s national achievements and mark a new turning point in expanding long-standing strategic ties between Tehran and Islamabad.

The Iranian president emphasized that deep historical, cultural, and civilizational bonds between the two nations represent a valuable asset for shaping a brighter future in bilateral cooperation.

Pezeshkian noted that the shared interests and destiny of both countries make closer collaboration essential, reaffirming Iran’s commitment to advancing comprehensive relations across all sectors based on mutual trust and respect.

Concluding his message, Pezeshkian expressed hope for Pakistan’s continued progress, prosperity, and success, as well as the further strengthening of fraternal ties between the two neighboring nations.

Also, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, sent a congratulatory message to Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on the country’s 79th anniversary of independence, extending his best wishes to the government and people of Pakistan.

MNA