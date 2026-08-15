Multiple people shot at Virginia State University

The shooting happened near the university’s Quad Annexes, and both campus and Chesterfield County police are actively investigating, a university statement said. Campus police said multiple victims were transported to area hospitals as officers remained on the scene, AP reported.

The university said the people who were shot do not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

VSU police first posted that shots were fired near the Quads at 1:58 a.m. on Saturday.

The Chesterfield County Police Department is assisting in the investigation. People are urged to avoid the area and follow all law enforcement instruction.

MNA