Hamas delegation due in Cairo for talks on Gaza ceasefire

Hamas political bureau chief Khalil al-Hayya is due to arrive in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, for talks on the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, according to the Anadolu news agency.

A Hamas source told Anadolu the “high-level leadership delegation” headed by al-Hayya will meet Egyptian General Intelligence Service chief Hassan Rashad to discuss issues tied to the Palestinian cause, chiefly efforts to solidify the ceasefire agreement.

The delegation also includes Hamas Shura Council chief Mohammed Darwish, head of the movement abroad Khaled Meshaal, West Bank chief Zaher Jabarin, and Basem Naim, head of the Arab and Islamic Relations Office.

MNA