Hezbollah vows not to leave Israeli attacks unanswered

In a statement on Saturday, Hezbollah announced it will not leave the continuation of Israeli aggression unanswered.

"The Israeli occupation government and the United States bear responsibility for this continued agggression and violation of Lebanon's sovereiingty," reads the Hezbollah statement published on Al-Manar.

The Resistance movement called on the Lebanon government to halt the humiliating talks with the occupaition regime and instead seek ways to end the Israeli aggression.

Hezbollah also said that ""It's time for the Lebanese authroties to recognize that relying on the US guarantees and mediation is a futule gamble. "

It also noted that the latest US ambassador brazen statement about the disarememnt show that Washington is in favor of Israeli aggression.

The Resistance also called on all Lebanese across all political and social spectrumes to recognize the need for unity in the face of aggression.

MNA