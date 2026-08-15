Increasing arsenals won’t enhance global peace: Iranian envoy

Majid Nili made the remarks on Friday in a post on X, alongside an interview published by German daily Der Tagesspiegel with Matthew George, the director of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

“The rise in costs and the transfer of military equipment in recent years has once again shown that an arms-driven approach not only fails to bring lasting security but also exposes the world to a new cycle of instability and insecurity,” Nili said in a post shared on the Iranian embassy’s X page.

The envoy then cited SIPRI figures showing that the volume of major arms transfers worldwide between 2021 and 2025 increased by 9.2 percent compared with the 2016–2020 period.

“Yet there is another point to consider: the recent acts of aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran once again revealed a reality: lasting security cannot be built with bombs, nuclear arsenals, and military bases. Instead, history, culture, national cohesion, and, above all, morality and international law are the true pillars of peace and security,” he further said.

MNA