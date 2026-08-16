  1. Iran
  2. Iran
Aug 16, 2026, 11:08 AM

Tehran, Mashhad to host ceremonies honoring martyred Leader

Tehran, Mashhad to host ceremonies honoring martyred Leader

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – On the occasion of 40th day after funeral and burial of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, office of the Leader has issued a statement on holding of ceremonies in Tehran, Qom and Mashhad.

The commemoration ceremony will be held by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

The time and venue of the commemoration ceremony will be as follows,

  • On Tuesday, from 17 to 19 (August 18), at Grand Mosalla of Imam Khomeini (RA) in Tehran
  • On Wednesday (August 19) after evening prayers, at the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) in Qom 
  • On Thursday, after evening prayers, concurrent with the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hassan Asgari (AS), at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), in Mashhad

The participation of all Iranians in the 40th day of commemoration ceremony of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will be a renewed pledge of allegiance to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei and a renewed emphasis on continuing the path of the Iranian martyrs. 

MNA/6917853

News ID 246994
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News