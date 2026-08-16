Tehran, Mashhad to host ceremonies honoring martyred Leader

The commemoration ceremony will be held by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

The time and venue of the commemoration ceremony will be as follows,

On Tuesday, from 17 to 19 (August 18), at Grand Mosalla of Imam Khomeini (RA) in Tehran

On Wednesday (August 19) after evening prayers, at the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) in Qom

On Thursday, after evening prayers, concurrent with the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hassan Asgari (AS), at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), in Mashhad

The participation of all Iranians in the 40th day of commemoration ceremony of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will be a renewed pledge of allegiance to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei and a renewed emphasis on continuing the path of the Iranian martyrs.

MNA/6917853