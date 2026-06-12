  1. Politics
Jun 12, 2026, 9:58 AM

US attacks put ceasefire status ‘ineffective’: Araghchi warns

US attacks put ceasefire status ‘ineffective’: Araghchi warns

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Denouncing the recent US aggression on the Iranian targets, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that the US strikes have put the ceasefire situation ‘ineffective’ and Washington bears responsibility for outcome.

Iran’s top diplomat made the remarks late on Thursday in a telephone conversation with EU Foreign Policy Chief and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

The Iranian foreign minister strongly condemned the recent US actions, describing them as a clear violation of the United Nations Charter and international law.

He stated that the American attacks have effectively undermined the ceasefire arrangement and warned that the US would be responsible for any dangerous consequences resulting from the escalation.

Araghchi also criticized the silence of UN member states in response to the attacks, cautioning that international inaction would contribute to growing regional and global insecurity.

MNA 

News ID 245264

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