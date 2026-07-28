  1. Politics
Jul 28, 2026, 10:31 AM

Iran, Saudi, Omani FMs stress setting up stability in region

Iran, Saudi, Omani FMs stress setting up stability in region

TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – The foreign ministers of Iran, Saudi Arabia and Oman have emphasized working together to establish stability in the region as well as eliminating Hormuz Strait insecurity.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi late on Monday held separate phone calls with his Omani and Saudi counterparts Badr Al-Busaid and Faisal bin Farhan.

During the phone calls, the three top diplomats exchanged their views on the latest bilateral and regional developments, emphasizing the necessity of strengthening cooperation and advancing joint diplomatic efforts to establish stability in the region.

They also stressed the need for eliminating the insecurity imposed on the Strait of Hormuz due to the aggressive actions of the United States.

MNA

News ID 246584

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