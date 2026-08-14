Araghchi, Austrian FM discuss ties, regional issues in call

In the phone conversation which tool place on Thursday evening, the Iranian foreign minister outlined recent developments, including talks between Iran and Oman regarding future management mechanisms for the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi attributed the current instability to “illegal aggression” by the United States and Israel, asserting that despite Iran entering diplomatic discussions in good faith—referencing an understanding signed on June 18—the U.S. violated the agreement by imposing a maritime blockade and conducting widespread strikes on Iranian targets, thereby exacerbating tensions in the strategic waterway.

Highlighting ongoing military actions by Israel in Gaza and Lebanon, the Iranian Foreign Minister deplored the European Union’s “passive stance” and the support provided by certain European nations to Israel, calling it a key driving force behind continued conflict in the region.

Araghchi urged the EU to fundamentally reconsider its approach toward West Asia while also condemning what he termed the EU’s “interfering stance” regarding Iran’s internal affairs and its alleged backing of anti-Iranian elements.

For her part, Austrian Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger briefed Araghchi on her country’s stance on the regional crisis, stressing the critical need to restore stability and security through diplomatic channels and urging a return to normal conditions across the region.

MNA