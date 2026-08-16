Armed Forces' statement on anniv. of return of POWs to home

On this occasion, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the country celebrates the anniversary of the arrival of the Prisoners of War (POWs) to their homeland and congratulates the veterans and their esteemed families on this blessed and auspicious day.

“We will not back down from the legitimate demands of the Iranian people and the Leader until the US-Israeli enemies are fully defeated in the region, the rights of the Iranian nation are upheld, and the enemy surrenders,” the statement added.

The eight years of the Sacred Defense (1980-1988) is the golden page of honor, pride, and zeal of the Iranians, which in the glorious history of the Islamic Revolution became a symbol of self-confidence, freedom-seeking, and the insight of the souls of those who, in response to the call of guardianship of the jurist, stood bravely against the aggression of the enemies of the Islamic Revolution and defined Islamic honor and authority.

Appreciating the iron will and firm determination of the steadfast, patient nation of the Islamic Iran, the General Staff of the Armed Forces assures them that it will not back down from the legitimate demands of the people against the US and Israeli aggressors until the complete defeat of the American-Zionist enemies in the region.

The anniversary of Iran's POWs return will observe in Tehran on August 17 and is a day of commemoration for the homecoming of Iranian prisoners of war (POWs) after the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988). This auspicious day is known as "Day of Return of POWs and Missing in Action" in Iran.

MNA/ 6917848