One killed, four injured in a shooting in Kentucky Concert

Gunfire erupted in Charles Young Park at around 6:45 p.m., a little over a mile from where Governor Beshear was delivering a speech at the Kentucky Democratic Party’s Moving Forward Together dinner at the Hyatt Regency, according to FOX56.

“Before I continue, I do need to let y’all know we do have some tough news tonight,” Beshear said.

“About a mile and a half from here, we’ve had a shooting actually since we started this dinner,” he continued.

“We have five people that I think received injuries and probably have one deceased.”

Multiple victims, including two adults, a 14-year-old and a 4-year-old, were shot and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An outdoor concert event was taking place when the shooting occurred, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Meanwhile, a Lexington Police Department Spokesperson told the Daily Mail that the investigation was ongoing around 10:00 p.m. local time.

“No further details are available at this time,” the department said.

MNA