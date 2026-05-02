  1. Politics
May 2, 2026, 12:37 PM

Iran, EU top diplomats discuss ceasefire efforts

Iran, EU top diplomats discuss ceasefire efforts

TEHRAN, May 02 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas discussed the latest developments regarding the Tehran-Washington peace talks.

Araghchi updated Kallas on Iran’s latest positions and initiatives aimed at ending the "imposed war" and establishing lasting peace in the region, according to an Iranian foreign ministry readout.

Kallas, for her part, voiced concern over the security and economic consequences of continued regional tensions and reaffirmed the European Union’s principled stance in favour of a diplomatic path toward sustainable peace and security, the readout said.

No further details of the conversation were immediately released. 

MNA

News ID 244151

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