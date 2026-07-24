Iran-Iraq closer coop. can help resolve regional challenges

Speaking in his meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi in Tehran on Friday, Ghalibaf highlighted the longstanding ties between Tehran and Baghdad, saying stronger cooperation between the two neighboring countries would contribute to regional stability and help address many of the problems facing the Islamic world.

He also thanked the Iraqi government and people for hosting funeral ceremonies for martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Iraqi cities and expressed appreciation for Iraq’s preparations to accommodate millions of Iranian pilgrims during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The Iranian Parliament speaker then described the Israeli regime as the common enemy of Muslim countries, saying closer coordination between Iran and Iraq would help preserve unity in the Islamic world in the face of Israeli threats.

Iraqi prime minister, for his part, said Iraq and Iran are not merely neighbors but strategic partners with a shared destiny.

Al-Zaidi said the participation of the Iraqi people and officials in the funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution was a duty rather than a favor, describing the loss as one affecting the entire Muslim world, particularly the Shiite community.

The Iraqi premier also said the massive turnout at the funeral processions in Iraq despite the intense summer heat reflected the late Leader’s stature among Muslims and conveyed a powerful message to the world.

MNA