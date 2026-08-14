Iran finishes runner-up in Asian Youth Weightlifting C'ships

The Iranian girls’ team claimed the Asian runner-up title with 534 points. Kazakhstan captured the team championship with 551 points, while host nation Uzbekistan took third place with 514 points.

Overall, the Iranian girls concluded their tournament with a total of six gold, three silver, and three bronze medals.

The Iranian boys’ team similarly earned second place on the team podium, finishing just behind host nation Uzbekistan. Despite competing with one fewer lifter in Tashkent, Iran accumulated 530 points to secure the runner-up spot behind Uzbekistan’s winning 553 points, while Kazakhstan rounded out the top three with 506 points.

The boys’ squad finished the tournament with an impressive haul of nine gold, four silver, and two bronze medals.

MNA