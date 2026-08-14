Iran's offensive strategy to change global power equations

According to Press TV, Mohammad Mokhber made the remarks in a post on his personal page on Thursday, linking the strategy to developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and the failure of the United States to protect its allies in the Persian Gulf.

“The definite strategy of the Leader to make the war offensive if Iran’s conditions are not fulfilled will undoubtedly change the equations of power in the world,” Mokhber wrote.

On April 30, in a statement marking Persian Gulf Day, Ayatollah Khamenei said Iran was entering a new phase in its approach to the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

“Today, two months after the largest military deployment and aggression by the world’s bullies in the region, and the United States’ disgraceful defeat in its plans, a new chapter is unfolding for the Persian Gulf and the strait of Hormuz,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in the statement.

He said Iran would secure the Persian Gulf and eliminate abuses of the waterway, adding that “new management of the strait will bring comfort and progress for the benefit of all the nations of the region and economic blessings will bring joy to the hearts of the people.”

Against that background, Mokhber said Iran’s next step would depend on whether its conditions were met.

Tehran’s conditions include an end to threats against Iran and insults to its religious and national values; a permanent end to the war and aggression against Iran and its allies in Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen and Iraq; an end to the US naval blockade and withdrawal of US naval and air forces from around Iran; payment of compensation for damage caused by the two wars of aggression against Iran; the lifting of US sanctions on Iran; and the unconditional release of Iran’s frozen assets.

Mokhber further said that the United States’ inability to protect its allies in the Persian Gulf had created the basis for a new regional security arrangement independent of Washington.

“With the inability of the United States to protect its allies in the Persian Gulf, the most sustainable way for a new order in the region is the implementation of the economic-security mechanism of Hormuz, independent of Washington’s military guarantees,” he wrote.

MNA