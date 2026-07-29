Iran, Iraq stress bolstering joint border security in Arbaeen

Border security forces from Iran and Iraq have reached an agreement to strengthen joint border security and streamline Arbaeen pilgrims’ border crossing.

A joint border meeting was held in Khanaqin with the participation of Brigadier General Kiyasat Sepehri, the Border Commander of Kermanshah Province, and Major General Abd al-Sada Niroz Yassin, the Border Commander of the Third Region of Iraq, aiming to develop border relations between Iran and Iraq and to review the latest status of infrastructure for Arbaeen pilgrims’ border crossing.

Addressing the meeting, Sepehri emphasized the importance of maintaining security in border areas, controlling micro air vehicles (MAVs), monitoring construction in border areas, the timely exchange of information, observance of border discipline, and the implementation of agreements between the two countries.

He also called for the enhancement of bilateral cooperation, serious efforts to combat smuggling, prevention of terrorist groups and those disrupting security, and strengthening coordination among Iranian and Iraqi border guards.

Meanwhile, Niroz Yassin underlined the need to strengthen friendly relations and resolve border issues between the two countries. The two sides also signed a memorandum of cooperation.

MNA