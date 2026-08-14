Iran wins 3 medals at global computer Olympiad

The prestigious international competition, hosted in Tashkent from August 9 to 16, featured 386 registered high school students representing top computer science talent from over 97 countries.

Iran’s four-member delegation earned accolades across the board: Hamed Ghaffari Aghdas won a silver medal; Arash Ostadsharif Memar also bagged a silver medal; meanwhile, Mohammad Shayan took a bronze medal; and finally, Behamin Shafaghi won an honorable mention for Iran.

The annual event stands as one of the world’s most renowned competitive programming and computer science tournaments for secondary school students.

MNA