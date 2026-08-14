  1. Technology
Aug 14, 2026, 11:28 AM

Iran wins 3 medals at global computer Olympiad

Iran wins 3 medals at global computer Olympiad

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – Iran’s national computer science team has concluded its performance at the 38th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2026) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, securing two silver medals, one bronze medal, and an honorable mention.

The prestigious international competition, hosted in Tashkent from August 9 to 16, featured 386 registered high school students representing top computer science talent from over 97 countries.

Iran’s four-member delegation earned accolades across the board: Hamed Ghaffari Aghdas won a silver medal; Arash Ostadsharif Memar also bagged a silver medal; meanwhile, Mohammad Shayan took a bronze medal; and finally, Behamin Shafaghi won an honorable mention for Iran.

The annual event stands as one of the world’s most renowned competitive programming and computer science tournaments for secondary school students.

MNA

News ID 246946

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