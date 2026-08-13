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Aug 13, 2026, 10:05 AM

2 US army soldiers killed in Texas chopper crash

2 US army soldiers killed in Texas chopper crash

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – Two US Army soldiers died when an Apache military helicopter ‌attached to the service's Fort Hood ‌base crashed into a field in Texas on Wednesday, sparking a large grass fire, officials said.

The accident occurred in Bell County, about 60 miles (100 km) north of the state capital ‌Austin, said Cliff ⁠Coleman, a spokesperson with the Bell County Sheriff's Office, Reuters reported.

The Bell County ⁠justice of the peace declared dead two people who had been on board, Coleman said.

"Today, an ​Apache helicopter crashed ​in Bell County ‌during Fort Hood operations, killing two members of our military," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on X.

Fort Hood confirmed in a statement that an AH-64 attack helicopter crashed ‌and two soldiers died but withheld their identification pending notification to their families.

Images provided by Coleman ‌showed firefighters examining burning debris amid a large patch of charred grass, with smoke billowing from the scene. Several local fire departments ‌responded to the blaze, he said.

MNA

News ID 246931

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