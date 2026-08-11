President Pezeshkian receives Pakistani delegation in Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, on Tuesday evening and emphasized Tehran’s readiness to expand cooperation with Islamabad across various fields.

Referring to the historical, cultural and people-to-people ties between the two countries, Pezeshkian described Iran-Pakistan relations as important and said Tehran welcomed the approach of Pakistan’s prime minister and officials toward strengthening solidarity and expanding ties with Iran.

The president also stressed the need to make use of existing capacities to develop economic, trade, cultural and security cooperation, saying that deeper relations between the two countries could help serve their shared interests and contribute to regional stability and security.

Naqvi, for his part, said the purpose of his visit to Tehran was to follow up on the agreements and understandings reached during the recent visit of Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni to Pakistan.

The Pakistani interior minister emphasized the longstanding and strong relations between the two countries, saying Islamabad was seriously pursuing the comprehensive expansion of ties with Tehran.

Naqvi also stressed the need to put the agreements between the two countries into practice, describing his visit as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation mechanisms and accelerate the implementation of bilateral agreements.

MNA