No vessel can safely transit Hormuz without Iran supervision

In a statement released on Thursday, Second Brigadier General Abolfazl Zolfaghari said the US’ claims about normal vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz were “nothing but falsehoods and lies,” describing them as a sign of the US military’s desperation and helplessness.

He emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz remains, as before, under the full management and control of the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressing that “no commercial ship or oil tanker has had and will have the possibility of safe transit through this strait without the permission and supervision of Iran’s powerful Armed Forces.”

The spokesperson said the leaders and the terrorist military of the US had, from the past to the present, thoroughly tested the power and steadfastness of the Iranian people and its brave Armed Forces.

The US is continuously seeking to create “mischief and insecurity” in the region, he warned, adding that Washington’s unsupported and baseless threats, in the face of the Iranian Armed Forces’ comprehensive readiness, would bring the US nothing but greater misery and helplessness.

The spokesman further said Iran’s Armed Forces are closely monitoring all movements by US and Israeli enemies in the region and, under the “wise and intelligent command” of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei, remain determined to defend the rights of the Iranian people, national sovereignty, and the ideals of the Islamic Revolution and the country.

MNA/6915743