Iranian weightlifters claim 6 medals at 2026 Asian C’ship

Zarei led Iran’s haul with two gold medals and a bronze, while Ghasemi won one gold and two silver medals.

Zarei, competing in both the youth and junior classifications, took bronze in the youth snatch after lifting 92 kilograms. She failed with attempts at 96 and 98 kilograms.

She was stronger in the clean and jerk. Zarei successfully lifted 118, 123 and 126 kilograms to win youth gold in the discipline.

Her 218-kilogram total also secured the Asian youth title.

Ghasemi opened her youth competition with a gold in the snatch. She then lifted 117 kilograms in the clean and jerk to take silver. Her combined performance also earned her silver in the youth total.

The results added to a productive week for Iran’s women at the competition.

On Wednesday, Hanieh Sharifi won a bronze in the junior 69kg total, while Hasti Sedighi claimed gold in the clean and jerk in the same category.

Iran also enjoyed success in the men’s 85kg youth and junior competition. Mohammadamin Dadvand won youth gold in the clean and jerk and total, as well as silver in the snatch.

On Tuesday, Mohammad Javad Beiranvand made history by winning nine gold medals in the men’s 75-kilogram category and breaking three youth world records, according to Press TV.

The Asian Youth & Junior Championships are being held in Tashkent from Aug. 7-14. The event brings together athletes from across Asia in youth and junior categories.

MNA