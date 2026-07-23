  1. Politics
Jul 23, 2026, 7:28 PM

Tehran, Baghdad sign four cooperation documents

Tehran, Baghdad sign four cooperation documents

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – During the official visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih Kadhim al-Zaidi to Tehran on Thursday, Iran and Iraq signed four significant cooperation documents to strengthen bilateral relations.

Overseen by the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iraqi Prime Minister al-Zaidi, the ceremony marked a deepening strategic partnership between the two nations. 

The signed documents include an agreement on road freight transport and memoranda of understanding (MoU) for the Khosravi-Khanaqin-Baghdad railway project, Tehran-Baghdad sister-city status, and cooperation in public management, education and human resources. 

These pacts aim to enhance regional transit infrastructure and administrative collaboration, underscoring a shared commitment to boosting connectivity.

MNA 

News ID 246462

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