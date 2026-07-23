Tehran, Baghdad sign four cooperation documents

Overseen by the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iraqi Prime Minister al-Zaidi, the ceremony marked a deepening strategic partnership between the two nations.

The signed documents include an agreement on road freight transport and memoranda of understanding (MoU) for the Khosravi-Khanaqin-Baghdad railway project, Tehran-Baghdad sister-city status, and cooperation in public management, education and human resources.

These pacts aim to enhance regional transit infrastructure and administrative collaboration, underscoring a shared commitment to boosting connectivity.

MNA