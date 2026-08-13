Iran denounces Israeli claims over occupied Golan Heights

In a statement released on Thursday, the ministry also condemned Colombia’s recent recognition of Israeli regime’s sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights, calling it a violation of the UN Charter and international law.

What follows is the full text of the statement:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the rhetoric of the criminal prime minister of the Zionist regime regarding the permanent belonging of the Golan Heights of Syria to this regime, as well as the rejection of an independent Palestinian state.

Essentially, the leader of the criminal and mafia gang ruling over the occupied land of Palestine is not in a position to comment on the formation of an independent Palestinian state, because the land of Palestine belongs to the Palestinian people, and the racist delusions of the genocidal Zionist regime cannot change this reality. In addition, the Golan Heights are an inseparable part of the territory of Syria, and the colonial ambitions of a usurping and occupying entity cannot change its legal and historical realities.

Within this framework, the recent action by the government of Colombia in recognizing the sovereignty of the Zionist regime over the occupied Golan region is completely rejected and condemned and constitutes a clear violation of the fundamental principles of the Charter of the United Nations and international law concerning respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. Such an action is also in conflict with the recognized principle of international law prohibiting the recognition of effects arising from unlawful acts, and entails the international responsibility of the Colombian government.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while emphasizing the legal, moral and humanitarian commitment of all states, particularly Islamic countries, to help the Palestinian people achieve their right to self-determination and liberation from the occupation, apartheid and colonialism of the Zionist regime, recalls the responsibility of the United Nations Security Council to stop the occupation and continued aggression of the Zionist regime against occupied Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and other countries of the region.

The issue of Palestine remains the most important humanitarian and moral issue of the contemporary world, which began in 1948 with the establishment of a fabricated entity in the historic land of Palestine and, through its cancerous expansion, has caused the insecurity of the entire region and the world. There is no doubt that the comprehensive support of the United States and some Western countries, including Britain, France, Germany and Canada, for the genocidal Zionist regime has been the main factor behind its impunity and has led to the continuation and intensification of its expansionism and crimes in the region.

MNA