Iran FM warns US against bigger miscalculations over Hormuz

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Iran's top diplomat said US intelligence failures have previously led Washington to miscalculate over the war against Iran, warning that the same problem could now be driving its assessment of the Strait of Hormuz.

“The US has long miscalculated due to intelligence failures. Case in point: The war on Iran. Now, an even bigger miscalculation on the Strait of Hormuz,” he wrote.

“Worse than fake news is fake intelligence. Be careful,” the Iranian minister warned the US.

“Allah is Great, Greater than ANY power on Earth. In Allah we trust,” Araghchi maintained. .

His remarks came after claims by US President Donald Trump that Washington has “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz. Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, “I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT,” referring to the waterway, amid heightened tensions following the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran.

Trump’s claim came as commercial shipping through the strategic waterway remained sharply reduced. According to data reported by Reuters, the number of vessels tracked transiting the Strait of Hormuz fell to a one-week low of eight, reflecting continued hesitation among ships to pass through the waterway, which has become increasingly unsafe amid the US military presence in the region.

MNA