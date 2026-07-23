Iran responds powerfully to US irrational approach

Speaking on the sidelines of the Iraqi prime minister’s meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran on Thursday, Abbas Araghchi pointed to speculations about Iraq mediating between Iran and the United States following a recent trip to Washington by the Iraqi premier.

“We currently do not have a mediation problem with the United States. The problem is the type of American approach, which is irrational, (involving excessive demands), and hegemonic, and which has been met with the authoritative response of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he stated.

“As long as they (the Americans) do not understand that there is no other way but to respect the Iranian nation and respect the interests of the Iranian nation, naturally there will be no basis for moving in this direction (resuming talks),” he said.

Araghchi added that this issue does not need a message or a response and that the Americans just need to reconsider their policies.

The US and the Israeli regime waged an illegal war of aggression against Iran on February 28. However, forty days later, on April 8, the enemies were forced to accept a ceasefire amid Iran’s brave resistance and successful retaliatory operations.

On June 17, Tehran and Washington signed the Pakistan-brokered Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to end all hostilities and prepare for further negotiations.

However, Washington later violated all provisions of the understanding, prompting Iran to deliver a firm response, targeting US bases and assets in the region with missiles and drones.

MNA/TSN