Iran, Iraq stress strategic partnership, broader cooperation

The meeting, held during Al-Zaidi’s official visit to Tehran at the head of a high-ranking delegation, focused on key issues of mutual interest and ways to deepen ties between the neighboring countries.

The two sides underscored the deep historical, cultural, religious, and people-to-people bonds linking Iran and Iraq, describing them as a valuable foundation for broadening strategic cooperation.

They also stressed the importance of preserving and reinforcing these longstanding relations.

President Pezeshkian and Prime Minister Al-Zaidi also called for accelerating the implementation of existing bilateral agreements, saying their full execution would promote closer relations and serve the mutual interests of both nations.

Both sides emphasized the need to activate shared capacities in political, economic, trade, transit, energy, and regional cooperation, while highlighting the importance of continued coordination and convergence.

They further agreed that opening new avenues of cooperation is a strategic necessity for the future of Tehran-Baghdad relations, adding that expanding comprehensive ties would enhance stability, security, and prosperity in both countries while strengthening regional solidarity and serving the interests of the two brotherly nations.

MNA/President.ir