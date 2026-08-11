US has no warship left in Persian Gulf region: IRGC spox

Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi noted on Tuesday that the United States had more than 100 warships in the Persian Gulf during the Iran-Iraq War and 30 to 40 warships in the region before the Ramadan War (40-day war). He said Washington now has no warships in the Persian Gulf.

Mohebbi said Iran’s response during the war shifted the cost of the conflict back onto the opposing side, after the United States had sought to keep the consequences of war away from its own territory.

He said that following US strikes on Iran’s South Pars gas field and the Asaluyeh energy hub, Iran launched long-range and precision missile attacks against infrastructure linked to the United States, Israel and their allies. According to Mohebbi, the attacks made it difficult for Washington to continue the war at the same pace.

"If a threat against Iran emerges, hundreds of thousands of miles of energy transmission lines, thousands of power plants, and all American and non-American systems, and even global infrastructure connected to the Internet, would be at risk," the IRGC spox said.

He also noted that "the US doctrine is based on fighting simultaneously on several fronts, while the reduction of arms poses a great threat to that country in the heart of the Pacific, against Russia and China, and also on fronts that the US considers a threat."

MNA