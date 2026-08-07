US strategy of bullying and broken promises has failed

In a post on X on Thursday evening, Qalibaf pointed to the rapid shift from threats of a “massive attack” to sudden calls for negotiation, describing it as a recurring pattern of insincere diplomacy.

“‘Massive attack coming… wait, never mind, they want to negotiate.’ That’s theater diplomacy on loop,” he wrote.

Qalibaf stressed that reliance on bullying, unfulfilled commitments and fake news as tools of pressure constitutes a failed approach. He called on the other side to acknowledge established facts and honor previous ceasefire commitments rather than continue the cycle of empty threats and sudden reversals.

“Using bullying + broken promises + fake news as leverage is a failed strategy. Acknowledge the facts and fulfill your commitments. We don’t need more theater,” the speaker stated.

MNA