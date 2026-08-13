Imam Raza (AS) shrine' custodian urges bolstering natl. unity

Ayatollah Ahmad Marvi made the remarks during a mourning ceremony held on the eve of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Reza (AS) at the holy shrine of the revered Imam in Mashhad on Wednesday night.

Emphasizing the need to preserve national unity and solidarity, the cleric said the Iranian people serve as a model for oppressed people around the world, stressing that the nation must maintain its “unity, solidarity and cohesion” in order to continue advancing on its path.

He warned that creating despair, distrust and doubts among the public serves no purpose other than benefiting the country’s enemies.

Ayatollah Marvi also praised the steadfastness, courage, resistance to enemies and concern for the people demonstrated by martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, saying the impact of his martyrdom has extended far beyond Iran, Iraq, Shiite communities or even Muslims.

The Astan-e-Quds Razavi chief custodian also praised the Iranian people’s resistance and steadfastness in the face of the enemy’s crimes.

Meanwhile, a special mourning ceremony organized by the English-language “Cheshmeh-ye Rezvan” group was held at the Imam Reza (AS) shrine on the occasion of the anniversary of the passing of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the martyrdom of Imam Hassan (AS), bringing together international students.

About 150 international students from Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, Imam Reza (AS) International University and Al-Mustafa International University attended the ceremony, mourning the Prophet of Mercy and the revered grandson of the Prophet in an atmosphere of grief and devotion.

The “Cheshmeh-ye Rezvan” initiative was established by the Europe and Central Asia section of the Department of Non-Iranian Pilgrims at the Imam Reza (AS) shrine to organize cultural and religious programs in English for international students and Muslims.

MNA