FM Araghchi slams France over "vivid" human rights hypocrisy

Iran's top diplomat made the remarks after France and 25 other countries, along with the European Union’s foreign policy chief, condemned Iran over death penalties.

The Iranian foreign minister rejected France’s attempt to portray itself as a defender of human rights, saying its backing of the Zionist regime’s actions in Gaza and aggression against Iran had destroyed its claim to any moral authority.

“Countries like France should stop lecturing the world about ‘human rights’ and international law. The hypocrisy is blatant and embarrassing,” Araghchi wrote.

“Your backing of Israel’s genocide in Gaza—and aggression against Iran—has destroyed whatever moral high ground you imagined you had,” the Iranian foreign minister reminded France.

His reaction came after the French Foreign Ministry issued a statement signed by France and 25 other countries, as well as EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, condemning what they described as Iran’s continued executions of protesters and use of the death penalty. The signatories called on Tehran to end the practice and release those they described as arbitrarily detained.

However, France’s criticism has drawn condemnation over a glaring double standard. While presenting itself as a defender of human rights and international law, Paris has supported the Israeli regime despite the devastating consequences of its military campaign in Gaza and has backed measures against Iran during the US-Israeli war of aggression.

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