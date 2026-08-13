US menace against civilian sites breach of Geneva Convention

In a post on his X account on Wednesday marking the anniversary of the adoption of the four Geneva Conventions in 1949, Baghaei said the US’ threats to target infrastructure, bridges and power plants undermine fundamental principles of international humanitarian law.

He also called on the international community and States Parties to the conventions to ensure respect for the treaties, warning that silence in the face of threats against civilian objects erodes the international legal order.

“Today, 12 August, marks the anniversary of the adoption of the four Geneva Conventions in 1949—the core international treaties that established the most essential rules of the law of armed conflict, namely 'humanity', 'distinction', 'military necessity', 'proportionality', and the prohibition of 'unnecessary suffering' in order to civilize humanity and humanize war,” Baghaei wrote.

“The architects of these four treaties could scarcely have imagined that, in 2026—seventy seven years after the adoption of these instruments —the United States, host nation of the United Nations and a permanent member of the Security Council, would repeatedly threaten to attack the infrastructure, bridges, and power plants of another country, and would in fact commit such crimes,” he said.

“The international community, the States Parties to the Geneva Conventions, and Switzerland as the depositary of these instruments cannot remain indifferent to such unprecedented violations, which constitute clear war crimes. Common Article 1 of the Geneva Conventions does not merely obligate States to respect the Conventions; it requires them to ‘ensure respect’ for them as well. Silence in the face of explicit threats against civilian objects is not mere political passivity—it is the erosion of one of the most fundamental civilizational and legal achievements of the post-World War II era,” Baghaei added.

“Wherever the law falls silent before power, what collapses is not merely a bridge or a power plant, but humanity’s confidence in the possibility of the rule of law in international relations. If the threat to destroy civilian infrastructure becomes normalized in international affairs, no state can any longer feel secure about the inviolability of its hospitals, electricity grids, bridges, water facilities, or other vital arteries against external aggression. This is not merely a threat against one government; it is a regression of the entire legal order that humanity has built in its pursuit of civilization and the restraint of violence,” he said.

MNA