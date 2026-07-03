Lebanon's peace, security Iran's principled approach: MoD

Referring to the long-standing relations between Iran and Lebanon, the acting defense minister of Iran emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's constant support for the national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Lebanon.

He also referred to the developments in the region and stated: Establishing security, stability and peace in Lebanon has always been a constant and strategic principle of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and this approach is being pursued with seriousness in the current critical circumstances.

In this meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the farewell ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the two sides emphasized strengthening and developing bilateral cooperation in various fields, in order to secure shared interests and consolidate the relations between the two friendly and brotherly nations, Iran and Lebanon.



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