Vast media coverage of Leader' funeral at world media outlets

As the funeral ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei began in the capital Tehran, foreign media outlets widely covered the event, publishing live reports, images, videos, and numerous analyses, placing it at the front page of their international news.

The Lebanese newspaper “Elnashra” wrote, “Official figures attended the funeral of Iran’s martyred Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran, including delegations from Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, and other countries.”

The Qatari-based Al Jazeera English website has also been covering the official funeral of the martyred leader since the beginning of the ceremony on Friday.

The Indian Express newspaper website, in a report referring to the beginning of the funeral ceremony of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran, wrote that thousands of people, senior officials, military commanders, and foreign delegations attended the ceremony.

This Indian newspaper stated that the martyred Leader's body has been placed in Imam Khomeini's Mosalla of Tehran for public homage, adding that today's funeral ceremony is "the beginning of a series of multi-day programs in the cities of Iran and Iraq" and that authorities of the Islamic Republic consider this ceremony a symbol of national unity, the continuation of path of the Islamic Revolution, and the renewal of allegiance to the sublime ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

In its report of the ceremony, Al-Manar TV channel mentioned the huge participation of foreign delegations in the farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

France 24 TV Channel also covered the farewell ceremony of the martyred Leader of the and wrote in a headline: "Iran is preparing for the final farewell to Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei."

The website of this French video media wrote in another part of the coverage that Iran has warned the United States and the Israeli regime against any attack while preparing for the funeral of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

France 24 added that some 15 million people are expected to attend the three-day farewell and funeral ceremonies in Tehran alone, which begins on Saturday.

The Lebanese media outlet “Al-Mayadeen” also mentioned in its report the presence of foreign delegations at the funeral ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Anadolu Agency, TRT, national newspapers, and Turkish online media, focusing on the presence of heads of state and high-ranking foreign delegations, described the ceremony as one of the most important political and diplomatic events in the region.

A significant portion of the analyses published in Turkish media were also devoted to the regional consequences of the ceremony, the future of Iran's relations with neighboring countries, and its impact on developments in the Middle East.

At the same time, images and news related to the ceremony were widely republished on social media and Turkish media, and many media outlets included live, moment-by-moment coverage of the event on their agenda.

Al-Ahed based Lebanon is also covering the funeral of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei [Imam of the Oppressed].

The Guardian newspaper, in a detailed report on the preparations for the grand farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Iran and Iraq, wrote that the six-day funeral ceremony for the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution began on Friday, and millions of people are expected to attend the ceremony.

According to The Guardian, the farewell ceremony for Iran's martyred Leader is designed to be a magnificent display of national mourning, authority, the spirit of resistance, and social cohesion in Iran.

The Guardian reported that thousands of mourners had been heading to Tehran since Thursday, carrying flags and travel-related appliances. The capital’s streets were decorated with flags and banners with the “Red Fist” symbol and the slogan “We Must Rise,” and special accommodations were set up for the pilgrims. A large “clenched fist” structure was also erected in Enghelab Square of Tehran.

The CNN's website, dedicating the news of the funeral of the martyred revolutionary Leader, wrote in a headline, "As Iran prepares for the funeral days, the coffin of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was put on display."

The website of this American video media wrote, "The coffin containing the body of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is on display in Tehran ahead of the funeral ceremony, which is expected to be attended by millions of people between July 4 and July 9.

"Interfax News Agency" also reflected the security and public dimensions of the ceremony, writing, "The farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is being held in Tehran while the most extensive security measures are being implemented."

The news agency also referred to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' call for widespread public participation, full readiness of the Armed Forces, and the continuation of ceremonies in Najaf, Karbala, and Mashhad.

In a news report, Reuters news agency, while noting the official start of the several-day funeral ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the widespread presence of officials and heads of foreign countries at the ceremony, described Iran's plans and necessary preparations for holding a grand farewell to the martyred Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

In part of this report, Reuters wrote that the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei following an enemy attack "fits into a powerful Shiite tradition of martyrdom and mourning; a tradition in which groups of mourners mourn by beating their chests and wearing chains."

Xinhua News Agency, in a report referring to the beginning of the funeral ceremony of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, wrote, "The ceremony was held on Friday at the Imam Khomeini (RA) Mosalla with a large attendance of the public and high-ranking foreign delegations. According to Xinhua, a large crowd of people arrived at the ceremony venue from the early hours of the morning and bid farewell to the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The report adds that officials and representatives from more than 100 countries attended the funeral ceremony. Among the foreign guests are heads of state, parliament speakers, foreign ministers, special envoys of governments, and political figures from different parts of the world who have traveled to Tehran to pay their respects.

Euronews also wrote that Iran hosts dozens of foreign leaders at Ayatollah Khamenei's funeral, without the West present.

MNA/6878426