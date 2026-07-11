  1. Politics
Jul 11, 2026, 4:32 PM

Caretaker defense min.:

Iran’s drone production output tripled during US-Israeli war

Iran’s drone production output tripled during US-Israeli war

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) – Iranian caretaker defense minister said the country's drone production capacity has tripled during the recent US-Israeli war of aggression waged against Iran, describing the achievement as a result of domestic expertise.

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Brigadier General Majid Ebn al-Reza referred to remarks he made during a joint meeting with the Iranian lawmakers.

"At a joint meeting with the Parliament's National Security Commission, I emphasized: The recent war demonstrated that Iranian elites and investment in advanced technologies constitute the most important pillar of the country's defense might,” he said.

Iran’s drone production output tripled during US-Israeli war

“At the height of the war, not only did defense production continue uninterrupted, but our drone production capacity also increased threefold," the general stated.

MNA

News ID 246101

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