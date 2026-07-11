Iran’s drone production output tripled during US-Israeli war

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Brigadier General Majid Ebn al-Reza referred to remarks he made during a joint meeting with the Iranian lawmakers.

"At a joint meeting with the Parliament's National Security Commission, I emphasized: The recent war demonstrated that Iranian elites and investment in advanced technologies constitute the most important pillar of the country's defense might,” he said.

“At the height of the war, not only did defense production continue uninterrupted, but our drone production capacity also increased threefold," the general stated.

MNA