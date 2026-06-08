Iran not to retreat in face of any threats: Pezeshkian says

In a post on his X account on Monday, President Pezeshkian emphasized that the country's priority is "national security and the peace of our people", adding that it would "not retreat in the face of any threat".

“We will defend the rights of noble people of the country with utmost strength and will not retreat in the face of any threat,” Pezeshkian underlined.

Diplomacy and defense are the two wings of national power, he said, adding, “We have neither left the field nor the negotiating table. Hopefully, with unity and rationality, Iran will pass this test proudly.”

The national security and the peace of the Iranian people remain the government’s top priorities, Pezeshkian stated, noting that Iran will firmly defend the rights of its nation and will not back down against any threats.

Iran has abandoned neither the battlefield nor the negotiating table, he underscored.

The comments came after Iran’s top military command Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced the cessation of its “Armed Forces Operations” adding that it would respond "more severe and forceful than before" if attacks continued.

MNA/6854085