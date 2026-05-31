Pezeshkian urges using water-saving tech. to address problems

Speaking at a specialized meeting on water crisis management on Saturday, Pezeshkian stressed the importance of raising public awareness about water resource management.

The president said farmers and water users must be scientifically informed about the irreversible consequences of drilling unauthorized wells and excessive extraction of groundwater resources.

Pezeshkian also pointed to successful historical experiences in managing water resources in Iran, noting that the country today needs a combination of indigenous knowledge, public participation, and modern technologies to ensure sustainable water management.

Highlighting the importance of developing knowledge-based agriculture and employing advanced technologies, the president called for serious planning and research to expand modern agricultural methods, including advanced greenhouse cultivation, hydroponic farming, aeroponic systems, and other innovative production techniques.

He added that benefiting from the experiences of leading countries in these fields could help maximize agricultural productivity while minimizing water consumption, thereby strengthening Iran’s food security and sustainable use of water resources.

MNA