Momeni says carried president's message to Qatari Emir

The Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni was received for a meeting with Emir of Qatar in Doha on Tuesday.

Momeni said the meeting focused on bilateral issues and regional developments, describing the discussions as “good and constructive.”

He said President Pezeshkian had asked him to raise several issues with the Qatari Emir, adding that he conveyed the president’s messages as well as other matters concerning relations between the two countries.

Momeni described Iran-Qatar relations as “brotherly and constructive,” saying bilateral issues are being addressed and resolved through such meetings. He added that the Qatari emir had welcomed the points raised by Pezeshkian and had also conveyed several issues for Momeni to relay to the Iranian president.

The interior minister said the Qatari emir had also shared views and proposals on regional developments, which he would convey to Pezeshkian in Tehran.

Momeni further said he held a separate meeting with Qatar’s interior minister, during which the two sides agreed to establish a joint working group comprising representatives from both ministries to follow up on decisions reached during the talks.

He said there was scope for expanding Iran-Qatar cooperation in both security and trade and that the necessary follow-up would be carried out.

MNA