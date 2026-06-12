Natl. unity has played decisive role in foiling enemy’s plots

He made the remarks at a meeting of the General Assembly of Iran’s Academy of Medical Sciences in Tehran on Friday.

Referring to the hostile moves taken by enemies against the country, including the two recent wars of aggression imposed by the US and the Zionist regime, Pezeshkian stated that attacks targeting Iran’s martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, high-ranking military commanders, scientists, and scientific capabilities reflected efforts by adversaries to prevent Iran’s progress and development.

The president emphasized that Iranian people would continue to safeguard and maintain country’s independence, national dignity, and territorial integrity regardless of external pressure and threats.

Pezeshkian also underlined the need to move beyond political disputes and factional divisions, describing partisan approaches and competition driven by personal interests as among the country’s past weaknesses.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said Iran’s path toward progress depends on empowering capable individuals, collective cooperation, and making use of all available capacities, adding that qualified people should not be denied opportunities to serve because of restrictive viewpoints.

The president described national cohesion and solidarity as the country’s most valuable asset under the current circumstances, noting that Iranian people have repeatedly demonstrated their readiness to defend the country and national interests powerfully.

Referring to the recent developments, Pezeshkian said the Iranian nation has remained present in support of the country and the Islamic Revolution for more than 100 nights, adding that public resilience and unity had foiled many of the enemies’ calculations and plans.

MNA/6857797