  1. Politics
May 29, 2026, 9:24 AM

Iran president vows to deepen regional cooperation

Iran president vows to deepen regional cooperation

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – President Masoud Pezeshkian said Friday that Iran's policy is to expand cooperation with Muslim and neighbouring countries in all fields.

Writing on his social media account, Pezeshkian said he used the conversations with Malaysian Prime Minister and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to reaffirm Iran's commitment to diplomacy.

He thanked Malaysia for its humanitarian positions and Pakistan for its initiative and effective efforts in working toward an agreement.

The president's remarks come as Pakistan remains the lead mediator in talks between Tehran and Washington aimed at ending the war that began on February 28. Pakistan's army chief and interior minister have both visited Tehran in recent days for intensive consultations, and Prime Minister Sharif has expressed hope that Islamabad will soon host a new round of negotiations.

MNA 

News ID 244864

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