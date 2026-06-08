No casualties in Iran after Israeli regime'e attcks: IRCS

The spokesman for the Red Crescent Society Mojtaba Khaledi said in a statement on Monday afternoon fthat ollowing the attacks on Monday morning, all relief bases in the country were put on alert, and Red Crescent forces were deployed to 12 hit areas.

"Since 4 am today, following the Zionist regime’s attacks on the country, the Red Crescent Society has been put on full alert," Khaledi said.

He added that all IRCS relief and rescue bases and emergency operations centers across the country are on alert, and 110,000 specialized relief and rescue volunteers were also ready to cooperate in relief operations.

Stating that 5,000 Red Crescent operational forces are currently on active alert, Khalidi said, adding that "These forces are fully prepared to provide any relief in the affected areas."

The spokesman for the Red Crescent Society continued, "12 cases of damage have been reported so far, and Red Crescent relief teams have arrived at the targeted locations and taken the necessary measures."

He clarified that, "Fortunately, no martyrs or injuries have been recorded so far, however, the Red Crescent Society remains on full alert."

MNA/6854063