Iran ready for ‘dignified framework’ to end war in region

The president’s media office, in a photo post, updated the Tuesday telephone conversation between Masoud Pezeshkian and the Emir of Qatar, Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, saying that Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran has consistently proven its honesty and commitment to the path of dialogue.

“Now is the time for the other side to demonstrate its will and, in both action and word, adhere to its international obligations,” the Iranian president added.

In the conversation, Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for the continuous and constructive support and efforts of the Qatari government, particularly the personal role of the respected Emir in the path to peace.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani emphasized Doha’s consistent position and stated that the Qatari government will not spare any effort in the path to establishing peace, security, and regional stability, and will continue its constructive and mediating role.

Tensions have escalated in the region since the United States and Israel launched a war of aggression against Iran on February 28, with airstrikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Iranian Armed Forces unleashed 100 waves of successful retaliatory strikes against sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets throughout the region.

On April 8, forty days into the war, an Islamabad-brokered ceasefire between Tehran and Washington went into effect. The two sides have been holding intermittent talks to end the war permanently.

MNA/PressTV