Pezeshkian says to continue his path with utmost strength

"I will continue as long as I breathe," Pezeshkian said, addressing a cabinet meeting on Sunday. "Either we proceed with strength, or we are martyred — in either case, it is victory for us."

The president stressed that his life is no more valuable than that of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, adding, "We must be present on the scene and manage the problems. We must be honest in the field, and God will help us."

His remarks came hours after the Israeli-backed Iran International network falsely claimed that Pezeshkian had sent a letter to the office of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, requesting to step down.

The claim was immediately dismissed by the government.

Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani told IRNA that the hostile network's claim was part of a pattern to spread instability.

"Whenever national cohesion strengthens, and the Iranian people show they stand together at critical moments, efforts to create doubt, despair, and instability increase."

She stressed that "some prefer to publish what they wish for rather than what is actually true, but the reality of the country is observable in practice and in the ongoing process of governance.”

Pezeshkian presided over the full cabinet meeting on Sunday, where he reiterated “the continuation of serving the people, maintaining national unity, and tirelessly pursuing the country's affairs,” she explained, according to Press TV.

Mohajerani stated that the president emphasized that he "will not step back from the responsibility that the people have placed upon us."

Later Sunday evening, Pezeshkian appeared at the closing ceremony of the "Hero of Iran" sports event, honoring top athletes selected by more than 10 million popular votes — further underscoring his active public schedule and directly contradicting the resignation rumors.

MNA