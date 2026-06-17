Iranians learned from Leader never to give in to humiliation

He made the remarks in a post on X on Tuesday, invoking the legacy of the martyred Leader, who would consistently advise the nation towards lending primacy to its dignity and refusing to submit to adversaries' excessive demands.

Pezeshkian stressed that the Islamic Republic has prepared itself for all possible scenarios as efforts continue to end the cycle arising out of the latest round of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression targeting the country.

The president commented on a memorandum of understanding scheduled to be signed between Iran and the United States in Switzerland on Friday.

"The understanding is an important step towards stopping the war and beginning negotiations," he said, reminding, however, that a final agreement has not yet taken shape.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said negotiations aimed at reaching a potential agreement would begin upon conclusion of the signing process.

Pezeshkian said the Islamic Republic remained ready "for all options," despite the ongoing diplomatic process.

Observers commenting on the remarks noted how both the latest round of the aggression that took place between February 28 and April 7, and the previous round that went underway last June, came although Iran and the United States had begun engaging in so-called diplomatic processes aimed at resolving outstanding issues and averting potential confrontation, Press TV reported.

Citing the examples, Iranian officials have invariably urged caution in the face of likely American betrayal of standing diplomatic procedures.

The president, meanwhile, underlined that the government's primary focus remained serving the public regardless of whether negotiations ultimately produce an agreement.

MNA