World to soon hear echo of Iran victory over terrorist enemy

Major General Ali Abdollahi made the remarks in a message to a ceremony commemorating the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Major General Gholamali Rashid and his son, Amin Abbas Rashid, held on Friday evening in Dezful.

General Rashid was appointed commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters by the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in 2016 and remained in that position until his martyrdom.

The senior general and his son were killed in the Israeli aggression against Iran on June 13, 2025.

In his message, General Abdollahi stated that although the martyrdom of General Rashid was a grievous loss, it once again demonstrated the deterrent power and national strength of Islamic Iran to the world.

“The weak and predatory enemy imagined that by physically assassinating Iran’s military masterminds, it could create a breach in Iran’s defensive will. But it was unaware that the martyred Rashid left behind a legacy of knowledge, experience, and strategic thinking to guide future generations,” he added.

The message added that currently, the proud commanders of the armed forces, relying on the same roadmap, are intelligently managing the fight against the enemy’s complex hybrid and cognitive warfare in the third sacred defense.

“The brave defenders of the homeland across the country’s maritime, land, and air borders, with a spirit of ‘we can’ and utilizing advanced, indigenous equipment, embody active deterrence and national dignity,” he further said.

He described the steadfast presence of the Iranian nation in the field as the solid support of the armed forces, according to Press TV.

“By the grace of God, the world will soon hear the echo of Iran’s victory and the triumph of the resistance over the aggressive and terrorist enemy across the globe,” he said.

He emphasized that they serve as the solid support of the armed forces against enemy threats, especially in the critical circumstances of the latest US-Israeli aggression against Iran, which started on February 28.

MNA