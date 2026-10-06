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Oct 6, 2026, 9:22 PM

Pezeshkian to meet Putin in Turkmenistan

Pezeshkian to meet Putin in Turkmenistan

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – Assistant to the Russian President Yuri Ushakov said Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Iranian counterpart on the sidelines of the meeting of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Turkmenistan.

Ria Novosti cited Ushakov as saying that CIS meeting will be held on Thursday-Friday, October 8-9.

The main program of the summit is scheduled for October 9th, he said.

The assistant to Russian president also said Nine CIS heads of state confirmed their participation in the summit: Russia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. For the first time in the history of the association, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was invited to the meeting in an expanded format.

MNA

News ID 248380

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