Pezeshkian to meet Putin in Turkmenistan

Ria Novosti cited Ushakov as saying that CIS meeting will be held on Thursday-Friday, October 8-9.

The main program of the summit is scheduled for October 9th, he said.

The assistant to Russian president also said Nine CIS heads of state confirmed their participation in the summit: Russia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. For the first time in the history of the association, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was invited to the meeting in an expanded format.

MNA