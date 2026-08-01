Strait of Hormuz has nothing to do with US: Advisor to Leader

Mohsen Rezaei, a former IRGC chief commander during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), pointed to the latest situation of the Strait of Hormuz, reiterating that the Strait of Hormuz has no connection with the United States, as the strait belongs to the two countries of Iran and Sultanate of Oman located in their territorial waters.

The whole world uses the Strait of Hormuz, yet are European countries willing to let US intervene alone in the fate of the Strait of Hormuz? No country is willing to let US interfere in the strait, Rezaei stressed.

The Strait of Hormuz is different from all the straits in the world, because this strait is the entrance to a gulf, and the entrance to a gulf is different from other straits that are between oceans and seas, and everyone comes and passes through it, so it is different, he said, adding, “What does US want to enter the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz? Therefore, we are suspicious of the US government, because Iran has been and is at war with the United States.”

MNA/6904896