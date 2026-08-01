US faces critical shortage of missile defence interceptors

Months of conflict in the Middle East have left the Pentagon facing a diminishing supply of missile defence interceptors, prompting military planners to consider whether the US can maintain its current cadence of retaliatory strikes, Fox News reported.

Data compiled by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) showed that pre-conflict stockpiles of US Patriot interceptors plummeted from about 2,300 to under 827.

Inventory levels for Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) units experienced a parallel decline, shrinking from 452 down to fewer than 278.

CSIS warned that replenishing these critical reserves might require at least three years, prompting fears over the military’s capacity to shield US personnel and overseas installations if a separate crisis breaks out in regions such as the Pacific, according to the Fox News report.

To address these shortfalls, the report said, the Pentagon designated $18.2bn within its $67bn emergency funding proposal for fiscal year 2026 specifically to procure replacement Patriot missiles, Navy Tomahawk cruise missiles and THAAD systems.

The report added that cheaper munitions priced at or below $600,000 made up half of all weapons requested in the military’s preliminary 2027 budget request.

MNA